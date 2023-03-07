Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.