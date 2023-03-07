Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,101 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
