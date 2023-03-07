Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.