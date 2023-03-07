Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,203 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

