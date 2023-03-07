Eaton Vance Management Buys 6,898 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Willdan Group worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 83,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $1,331,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,461,681 shares in the company, valued at $23,416,129.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 119,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,422 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.