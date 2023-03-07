Eaton Vance Management Has $848,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 409,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 110.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

