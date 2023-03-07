Eaton Vance Management Has $673,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.14 and a 200-day moving average of $345.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

