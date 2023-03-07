Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,553 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of TPI Composites worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.