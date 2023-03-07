Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VOE opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

