ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,527 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.