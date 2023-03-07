Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

