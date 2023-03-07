Eaton Vance Management Has $760,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

ROCK opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.