Eaton Vance Management Sells 775 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

