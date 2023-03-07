SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

