Eaton Vance Management Purchases 817 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

