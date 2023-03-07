Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,686 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ATN International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Stock Down 0.4 %

ATN International Increases Dividend

ATNI opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $629.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

