Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,562 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 45.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Global Industrial stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $990.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Articles

