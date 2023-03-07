Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 25,547 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ESPR opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $388.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

