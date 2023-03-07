Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Drops By 6.9%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.14. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

