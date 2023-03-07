Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,846 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 234,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -323.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

