Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.88.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

