The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 651,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

