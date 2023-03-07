Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 59,501 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,501 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $559,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $122,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 154.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

