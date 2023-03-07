William Blair Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

XM opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

