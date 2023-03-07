Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

GMRE stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

