Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.3 %
GMRE stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
