Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of Berkeley Lights worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.89. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

