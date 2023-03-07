EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 186,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 457,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

