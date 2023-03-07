Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 40,560 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,867,000 after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 496,857 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

OCFC stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.