BlackRock Inc. Has $579.14 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,630,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,040,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $579,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 524,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

