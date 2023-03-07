Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99,793 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.77% of Curtiss-Wright worth $574,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Insider Activity

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $176.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.74.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

