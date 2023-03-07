Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,011,770 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 85,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $558,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

