BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,132,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $552,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment Profile

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

