BlackRock Inc. Sells 103,046 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.90% of RenaissanceRe worth $545,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

