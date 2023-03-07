BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hostess Brands worth $542,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,754,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

