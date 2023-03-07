BlackRock Inc. Sells 363,942 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,605,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of United Airlines worth $540,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.