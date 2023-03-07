BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $538,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.0 %
CHDN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.