BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $538,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.0 %

CHDN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.