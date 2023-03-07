BlackRock Inc. Buys 794,094 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Essent Group worth $536,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 251,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Essent Group stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.