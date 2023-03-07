BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $535,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:FN opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

