TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

