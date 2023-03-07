29,410 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
