29,410 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

