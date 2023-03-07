Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,110 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 755,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 920,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,789,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 935,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 440,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 908,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 262,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

