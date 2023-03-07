BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.64% of AptarGroup worth $536,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

