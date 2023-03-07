Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.