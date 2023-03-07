TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,749,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of TEGNA worth $532,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in TEGNA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,120 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after purchasing an additional 356,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,050,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 236,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.