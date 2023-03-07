Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,921,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Mueller Industries worth $530,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 553.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:MLI opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

