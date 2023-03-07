Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

See Also

