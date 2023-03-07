Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 26,753 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CRNX opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $281,924 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

