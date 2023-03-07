Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $564,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,404,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $150.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $152.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

