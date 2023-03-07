Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 12,254 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in James River Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

