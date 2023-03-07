SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of SiriusPoint worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,734,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 495,797 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 163,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,692,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 1,383,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

