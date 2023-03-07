Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.